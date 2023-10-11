Police respond to ‘threats of person with gun’ at private Christian school in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are on the scene at a private Christian school “regarding threats received of a person with a gun on campus,” they said.

Multiple agencies responded to Arlington Christian Academy, a K-12 private school in the city of South Fulton, off Ridge Road. Sources tell Atlanta News First that the school is on lockdown.

“There are no reported injuries with all staff and students accounted for and no suspects have been located,” the city of South Fulton police said on social media. “The investigation is ongoing.”

