3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Product and platform: Atlanta Black-owned coffee shop pours new narrative

By Amanda Rose
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Atlanta coffee shop is pouring a new narrative, according to its owners.

“When most people close their eyes and think of a coffee shop, they don’t think of people that look like us,” said John Onwuchekwa, co-founder of Portrait Coffee. “The founders of coffee, their faces have been forgotten even though the pigment of the drink reflects their own. So, from the time somebody walks in front of the shop — we want them to remember they are very much a part of that historic legacy.”

Founded by six southwest Atlanta residents, Portrait Coffee began as a roastery in 2020 selling coffee worldwide.

Today, the brand has a permanent space in the historic West End, inside the “Lottie Watkins building.” The space was once the office of Atlanta’s first African-American woman real estate broker.

Watkins’ grandson, Samuel Bacote, is proud his grandmother’s legacy lives on.

“People should be thinking to themselves, if they can do it so can I. That gives me a great sense of pride, that they’re here showing others, like my grandmother did, she was here in some ways kind of showing them the potential of business, entrepreneurship, and what can be done if you put hard work into something,” said Bacote.

The owners hope their product is a success and also a platform for good, welcoming Black and Brown communities back into the space of specialty coffee.

A space that, they say, holds possibilities.

“Over a cup of coffee and a space like this people learn to redefine what impossible means,” said Onwuchekwa.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The victim, Ryan Stokes, said a man entered his apartment on Howell Mill Road and beat him...
Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade

Latest News

Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
Students safe, school cleared after threat
Students safe, school cleared after threat
Scalise nominated to be House Speaker
Scalise nominated to be House Speaker
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
Federal pandemic relief funds meant to keep the childcare industry afloat expired last month.
Lawmakers set sights on improving early child education in Georgia