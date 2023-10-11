“Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun and all three are aligned. During an annular solar eclipse, the same occurs but the moon is actually at it’s furthest point from the earth-- causing it to appear smaller. Because of this distance, the shadow is not large enough to block all of the sun’s rays from reaching the earth’s surface even along the path of the eclipse.

The best view will occur in parts of Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas. (atlanta news first)

Along the path of the annular eclipse observers would see the “ring” of the sun around the shadow of the moon. This view is commonly referred to as the “ring of fire”. The further you are from the path, the lesser the shadow of the moon. In most scenarios viewers will observe a smaller crescent shape. No matter your location, no one experiences total darkness during the annular solar eclipse, but the skies will grown dimmer.

We will begin to experience obscuration late Saturday morning through early afternoon. (atlanta news first)

TIMING

For north Georgia, we will experience roughly 52% obscuration. Simply put -- that means we don’t get the amazing view. The appearance for us locally will be similar to a SMALL crescent shape. The eclipse begins around 11:40am Saturday with peak views in the area shortly after 1:10pm.

SAFETY

It is very important that no matter your obscuration, observing the solar eclipse should only be done with safe solar viewing glasses (eclipse glasses). Regular sunglasses no matter how dark are not safe for watching solar eclipses. Always inspect solar viewing glasses and if they are torn or scratched -- replace immediately. There are several other methods to observe the eclipse WITHOUT glasses click here.

FORECAST

We are tracking a cold front that guidance has been consistently moving through our area Saturday. A few showers are likely and where we do not see rain, mostly cloudy skies will dominate. Even with clouds around it will still look a little eerie during the peak.

