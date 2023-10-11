3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Suspects ram their way out of dealership with $380,000 worth of vehicles

Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in South Windsor, Connecticut, early Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple suspects took four vehicles from a dealership in South Windsor overnight, according to both police and the business owner.

It happened at Mike and Tony Auto Sales & Service around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects got in by breaking a window.

Police said four vehicles that totaled $380,000 were stolen out of the business’s main garage. One of them was used to ram the gate open, then was abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in one of the other vehicles was pinged in New York City around 3:45 a.m., police revealed.

The owner of the business said the stolen vehicles included a purple 2015 Porsche, a red and black 2022 Dodge Ram, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain.

He posted photos of three of the vehicles on his Instagram account.

Police said the investigation remained active. Anyone with information was asked to contact South Windsor police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
The victim, Ryan Stokes, said a man entered his apartment on Howell Mill Road and beat him...
Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion; 3 in Georgia win $50K each

Latest News

A small private plane went down overnight off Tara Beech Lane in Hampton.
2 injured after small plane crashes in Clayton County
Ed Sheeran makes an appearance at Sweetwater Brewery before a performance at Mercedes-Benz...
Camp for kids with special needs to benefit from SweetWater’s Ed Sheeran guitar raffle
Israel's airstrikes cause devastation in Gaza. (Source: CNN)
Gaza neighborhood reduced to ashes
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Second biggest lottery prize is up for grabs in Powerball drawing