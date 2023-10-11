Thousands rally in support for Israel in Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Community support is pouring in for the Jewish community amid the ongoing attacks on Israel led by the terrorist group Hamas.

Hamas has ruled over the Gaza Strip since 2007, and launched an attack inside Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of thousands of people and taking many as hostage.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered inside City Springs Park to stand in solidarity with Israel and to pray for the victims, families, and soldiers in Israel fighting Hamas.

“I’m a 34-year-old Jewish woman and this has definitely been the darkest time of my lived experience as a Jewish American watching what’s happening, the terrorism and atrocities overseas in Israel,” Kate Kratovil said.

The terrorist attacks on Israeli men and women like Kratovil are being felt by thousands of Jews across the country.

“When I see the brutal atrocities against Israeli Jewish women, I see myself in those women. I’m no different than those women, and it could have been me and I would want the international community to stand with me,” Kratovil said.

Several members of the Jewish community told Atlanta News First that public support is essential during a time like this.

“Unity behind Israel is incredibly important during this time,” Zac Bernath, another member of the Jewish community, said.

Bernath said he hopes the community at large continues to denounce hate and terrorism in our community.

“It’s important for the community to understand that Hamas is a brutal terrorist group and the loss of life in Israel was completely unjustified,” Bernath said.

