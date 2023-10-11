With Farm Bill deadline now passed, Warnock seeks ways to improve farming technology

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the Farm Bill may not be the most explosive legislation in Washington, D.C., it certainly is a vastly important one to Georgians and Americans at large.

Every five years, lawmakers are tasked with assembling a package of legislation that will help the nation’s farmers succeed and compete in a global market — something that’s growing increasingly more difficult with the rising costs associated with growing.

“Our cost to production is much higher than some of the other countries,” said Lee Nunn of Lee Nunn Farm and Fence Co. in Madison. “We want a level playing field. We hope the Farm Bill can have legislation or teeth in it that can keep the United States level with all the other countries out there.”

Nunn said the cost of production for a U.S. farmer is very often twice what it would be for a farmer in Brazil or Argentina. He admits that some of that is partially self-fulfilling through better equipment and higher labor costs. But all the same, he said legislators need to find ways to bring down costs for some of the state’s most vital workers.

Agriculture is far and away the largest industry in Georgia, contributing around $65 billion to the state’s $786 billion economy, according to the University of Georgia.

“Efficiency is the name of the game when profit margins are as slim as they are in this business,” said Nunn. “We just want to have a level playing field to where our products are sold and can be sold on the world market as efficiently as possible.”

Nunn hosted Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock on Wednesday. For his part, Warnock hopes one of his bills that would give farmers more access to technology will make it into the final bill.

“Farmers are making great use of soil sensors, robotics, drones, a whole range of technologies. But the technology doesn’t always talk to one another,” said Warnock. “There are basic interconnectivity standards that help the consumer. We don’t have that with this kind of (farm) equipment.”

Warnock’s bill would allow more connectivity between farmers so they can share vital data with each other.

The farm bill package also deals with other important aspects of farming, like setting the rates for crop insurance and emergency aid after natural disasters. However, 80% of the farm bill is dedicated to the nation’s government nutritional programs or SNAP benefits.

This time around, lawmakers may try to expand those benefits further among college students and people who were formerly incarcerated. Warnock wants to find a balance between policy on SNAP and measures that will help farmers.

“It is absolutely essential that we protect SNAP benefits and that we provide basic food security who are still reeling from the results of three years of a pandemic,” Warnock said. “Here’s the thing, I don’t think we have to choose between providing food security for those who are on the margins and supporting our farmers.”

The bill had a passage deadline of Sept. 30, but with the position of speaker of the House, the bill’s progress has been held up until someone is nominated for the role.

