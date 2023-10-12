15-year-old teen reported missing in Coweta County, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old teen in Coweta County.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Coverson was last seen on Oct. 11 on Forest Circle.

“Christopher told his family he was visiting friends on Hill Street and left on foot. A friend of Christopher’s said he was seen around 5 a.m. this morning on Hill Street,” the sheriff’s office said.

Christopher was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes with a black backpack. Coverson has longer hair than in the photo, the sheriff’s office said

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Christopher Coverson, call 911 or the non-emergency number at 770-254-3911.

