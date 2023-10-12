3-Degree Guarantee
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each

A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A player in California won a $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, ending a long stretch without a winner of the top prize.

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery.

Even though the winning ticket was sold in California, six players in Georgia won $50,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball number, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

The jackpot is the world’s second-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The only top prize that was ever bigger was the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

