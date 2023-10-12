250 scarecrows invade downtown Woodstock attracting hundreds of Halloween revelers

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fun-filled Halloween adventure is just a short drive outside of Atlanta. You and your family can stroll the streets of downtown Woodstock to check out what city leaders have dubbed the largest scarecrow display in the southeast.

The Scarecrow Invasion is a free event that runs throughout the month of October. Families can walk along East Main Street and inside Woodstock’s Park City Center and amphitheater to see nearly 250 scarecrows.

“I’ve heard some rumors there’s going to be some Taylor Swift-themed scarecrows. So, whatever is in pop culture, you’ll definitely see in this Scarecrow Invasion,” said Kyle Bennett, tourism manager of Woodstock.

The Scarecrow Invasion features designs from local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals. The organization In Woodstock charges a fee to those businesses and organizations with money raised going to downtown beautification projects.

“Every year the bar gets higher and higher,” said Sylvia Breitbart, of In Woodstock. “It’s just a great family event. We love seeing the children look at the scarecrows in amazement. It’s a great family event that draws people to our downtown.”

The public can also vote for their favorite scarecrow at the Woodstock Visitors Center, located at 8588 Main Street. Organizers say a $1 donation equals one vote.

There is also a scavenger hunt for families that runs in conjunction with the Scarecrow Invasion. It features ten clues related to specific scarecrows scattered throughout the area. Clue sheets are available at the Woodstock Visitors Center.

You can learn more about this family-friendly event here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.