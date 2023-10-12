3-Degree Guarantee
Arrest made in shooting death of Buckhead valet attendant

Atlanta Police have arrested the man they believe shot and killed a valet attendant last month.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have arrested the man they believe shot and killed a valet last month.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested Randy King for the murder of 25-year-old Harrison Olvey.

Atlanta Police officers say Olvey interrupted King during a series of car break-ins at around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 3 near the Longhorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road when King shot him.

Olvey was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Atlanta News First is working to learn when King’s first court appearance will be.

