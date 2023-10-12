Arrest made in shooting death of Buckhead valet attendant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have arrested the man they believe shot and killed a valet last month.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested Randy King for the murder of 25-year-old Harrison Olvey.

Atlanta Police officers say Olvey interrupted King during a series of car break-ins at around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 3 near the Longhorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road when King shot him.

Olvey was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Atlanta News First is working to learn when King’s first court appearance will be.

Family member tells us the victim killed this morning while working valet was his cousin, 25-year-old Harrison Olvey. He says he was just doing his job when he was killed, had a bright future ahead. Here he is with his sister. Courtesy: Brad Olvey @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/ZAqvP0sHGn — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) September 3, 2023

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.