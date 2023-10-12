Atlanta Humane Society helps rescue over 100 animals from southeast Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Humane Society helped rescue over 100 animals from a property in southeast Georgia on Wednesday.

The Humane Society said 150 dogs and cats living on the property were rescued.

“There were many chihuahua mixes, medium breed dogs and cats living outside in pens in their own filth, roaming free inside a house and in kennels inside a carport,” the Atlanta Humane Society said in a statement.

The animals had mange, small wounds and many had fleas.

While the Humane Society did not say exactly where the property was, 29 dogs will be brought back to Atlanta. The rest of the animals will be divided among other animal welfare organizations, the Humane Society said.

To make more room for the animals, the Humane Society said there will be a $0 adoption fee for adult dogs and cats until Sunday, Oct. 15.

