3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta Humane Society helps rescue over 100 animals from southeast Georgia

The animals had mange, small wounds and many had fleas.
The animals had mange, small wounds and many had fleas.(Atlanta Humane Society)
By Jordan Barela
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Humane Society helped rescue over 100 animals from a property in southeast Georgia on Wednesday.

The Humane Society said 150 dogs and cats living on the property were rescued.

“There were many chihuahua mixes, medium breed dogs and cats living outside in pens in their own filth, roaming free inside a house and in kennels inside a carport,” the Atlanta Humane Society said in a statement.

The animals had mange, small wounds and many had fleas.

Caption

While the Humane Society did not say exactly where the property was, 29 dogs will be brought back to Atlanta. The rest of the animals will be divided among other animal welfare organizations, the Humane Society said.

To make more room for the animals, the Humane Society said there will be a $0 adoption fee for adult dogs and cats until Sunday, Oct. 15.

Yesterday, our Animal Protection Unit was called to a property in southeast Georgia where nearly 150 dogs and cats were...

Posted by Atlanta Humane Society on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
The victim, Ryan Stokes, said a man entered his apartment on Howell Mill Road and beat him...
Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex
Heavy police presence at Arlington Christian Academy
Students, staff safe at South Fulton private school after reports of armed person on campus, police say

Latest News

Trespassing suspect
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in trespassing case
The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as the “limited or...
One in nine people considered ‘food insecure’ in Georgia
Residents in one metro Atlanta apartment are dealing with safety issues the management company...
Safety issues are linked to eviction court backlogs
Eviction court backlogs are jeopardizing safety for landlords and tenants.
‘Hands are tied’ | Safety issues are linked to eviction court backlogs