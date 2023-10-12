3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in trespassing case

Trespassing suspect
Trespassing suspect(Atlanta Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Sept. 2 trespassing case.

Police said a person trespassed at the According to Fashion clothing store at 349 Decatur St. SE Sept. 2. Police met with the business owner, who said a trespasser was in the business. The owner could not tell police if anything had been stolen, and police said they could not retrieve security footage due to “technical issues.”

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

