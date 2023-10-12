Atlantans gather for pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian rallies less than mile apart

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Supporters of Israel and Palestine held separate rallies less than a mile apart in downtown Atlanta on Thursday.

Dozens of pro-Israel demonstrators gathered at Woodruff Park, dressed in white and blue, calling for Americans to stand against Hamas and other terrorist groups.

“Israel values life above all and it’s really sad when people don’t understand Hamas is using Palestinians as body shields,” said Orly Coffey, who has dual citizenship in Israel and the United States. “We all need to stand together against terror.”

Tensions rose at the rally when a small group of pro-Palestinians showed up, holding signs that read, “Palestinian Lives Matter.” The two groups yelled obscenities at each other and had to be separated by law enforcement.

“I see the news every day, I see the videos and I’m crying all the time,” said Michael Rasis, an Israeli military veteran who moved to the U.S. a year ago. “I’m helpless here. I want to go fight them, but I know I can’t.”

An hour later, on the campus of Georgia State University, supporters of Palestine called the situation in Gaza a “humanitarian crisis.” The group of less than 100 demonstrators took their message to the streets chanting, “Free Palestine.”

“Look at how Israelis are living and look at the people in Gaza and Palestine,” said a young pro-Palestinian protestor. “They need our support. This isn’t about religion or country. It’s about human rights.”

“It’s not OK to be depriving people of food, water, and electricity,” added Ari Bee, a local Jewish organizer. “Gaza’s what, 2 million people who are going to starve to death if they don’t allow some kind of humanitarian relief, at the very least.”

Despite heightened emotions, there were no physical altercations at either of the rallies. There were also no reports of arrests.

