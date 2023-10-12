3-Degree Guarantee
Beware the Bubblegum Troll | How Young Thug is passing his time in jail

Girlfriend Mariah the Scientist said Jeffery Williams has become a Candy Crush expert.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While Jeffery Williams’ Atlanta-based organized crime trial continues (barely) moving at a glacial pace, the rapper known as Young Thug has reportedly found a favorite pastime.

Williams’ girlfriend, a R&B singer known as Mariah the Scientist, told HipHopDX Young Thug has become an expert on Candy Crush Saga, playing the game on his Ipad “every day,” she said.

The game allows players to solve puzzles so Tiffi (short for Toffette) can solve problems plaguing the residents of the Candy Kingdom. These include tutorial guide Mr. Toffee; the Easter Bunny; shop owner Mr. Yeti; Odus the owl; the Bubblegum Troll; and others.

Here's what happened since Young Thug’s jury selection began 9 months ago

Williams is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and eight other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

The jury selection has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly plagued by arrestscharges, and disruptions. The trial itself could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

FULL COVERAGE: YOUNG THUG'S TRIAL
Rapper Young Thug is on trial in a massive RICO case.

Young Thug is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

