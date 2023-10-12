3-Degree Guarantee
Braves lose to Phillies 10-2, fall behind 2-1 in NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder is taken out of the game during the third inning of...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder is taken out of the game during the third inning of Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 in Philadelphia and fell behind 2-1 in the National League Division Series.

Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola found his way out of sticky situations throughout his five and 2/3rds innings of work. The 30-year-old only allowed one run despite giving up six hits.

The Phillies’ powerful offense ran Braves starter Bryce Elder out early; an explosive third inning led by homers from Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper ran the 24-year-old off the mound after giving up four runs on five hits. Michael Tonkin couldn’t stop the bleeding in the third, leaving the Braves in a 6-1 hole.

Braves manager Brian Snitker opted to go with veteran left-hander Brad Hand in the fourth. Hand was no match for Harper, who homered in the fifth despite only hitting eight home runs against lefties in 2023. It was Harper’s first multi-home run playoff game.

AJ Smith-Shawver took over for Hand in the fifth and pitched two and 2/3rds innings, giving up home runs to Trea Turner in the sixth and Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh in the eighth.

The Braves offense sputtered, although they scored another run in the sixth. But it wasn’t enough.

The Braves will look to stave off elimination and send the series back home to Atlanta during Game 4 tomorrow night.

