Cartersville K-9 officer shot, police say

A Cartersville K-9 unit has been shot, according to police.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cartersville K-9 officer has been shot, according to police.

The shooting reportedly happened near Highway 411. Atlanta News First Chopper spotted a car surrounded by police tape near the scene.

It is unclear how the officer got shot and the circumstances around the incident. Police confirmed it was a non-fatal injury.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

