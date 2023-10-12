Cartersville K-9 officer shot, police say

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cartersville K-9 officer has been shot, according to police.

The shooting reportedly happened near Highway 411. Atlanta News First Chopper spotted a car surrounded by police tape near the scene.

It is unclear how the officer got shot and the circumstances around the incident. Police confirmed it was a non-fatal injury.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

