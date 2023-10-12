Costco in Alpharetta evacuated due to gas leak

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters responded to a Costco warehouse in Alpharetta after reports of a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

Shoppers and employees were evacuated from the store on Jordan Court at around 2 p.m., according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Officials said there was a freon leak found in one of the freezers. The crews quickly contained the leak and the building was confirmed safe to re-enter, they said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.