Costco in Alpharetta evacuated due to gas leak
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters responded to a Costco warehouse in Alpharetta after reports of a gas leak Thursday afternoon.
Shoppers and employees were evacuated from the store on Jordan Court at around 2 p.m., according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.
Officials said there was a freon leak found in one of the freezers. The crews quickly contained the leak and the building was confirmed safe to re-enter, they said.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.