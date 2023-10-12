3-Degree Guarantee
Family of metro Atlanta valet driver killed giving back in his honor

The valet driver's mother and sister are working on a community project in his honor.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have arrested the man they believe shot and killed a Buckhead valet driver last month — and now he’s family is giving back in his honor.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested Randy King for murder in connection to the death of 25-year-old Harrison Olvey.

“I don’t like that it took this long but I know the reward being increased by Crime Stoppers is what ultimately got him to turn himself in with his sister and mother,” said Autumn Ernst, Harrison’s mother.

Atlanta Police said Olvey interrupted King during a series of car break-ins at around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 3 near the Longhorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road when King shot him.

Ernst said the last month has been hard on their family.

“Every day is awful, mornings are awful, nighttimes are awful,” she said.

Ernst and Harrison’s sister Addison are working on a community project in his honor.

The two were out helping to build a new playground in Suwanee on Thursday.

“PlayTown Suwanee” will feature a picket with Harrison’s name.

Ernst said it will honor both Harrison and his father, Steve Olvey, who recently passed away.

“When he passed away a year ago in June, Harrison and my daughter Addison wanted to come here and honor their father, to volunteer. My son never got that chance. I’m here for my son,” she said.

The community-led project will rebuild the playground that has aged over the last 20 years.

Harrison’s father was also awarded a key to the City of Suwanee.

The playground is set to be completed in the next month.

Ernst said their healing journey has only just begun.

“I just need to make sure that justice is served, and he never gets out of jail again,” Ernst said.

