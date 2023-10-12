Firefighters respond to ‘incident involving smoke’ at Fulton County Government Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are responding to an “incident involving smoke” at the Fulton County Government Center, the county said in a social media post.

The facility is off Pryor Street and contains the offices of several county departments, like the health board, county attorney and police. The center’s entrances are currently closed, the county said.

‼️⚠️ Entrances to the Fulton County Government Center are closed at this time. Atlanta Fire Department is responding to an incident involving smoke in the facility. Please stand by. ⚠️‼️ — FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) October 12, 2023

It is unclear if there is a fire. Check back with Atlanta New First as we learn more.

