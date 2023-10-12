Firefighters respond to ‘incident involving smoke’ at Fulton County Government Center
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are responding to an “incident involving smoke” at the Fulton County Government Center, the county said in a social media post.
The facility is off Pryor Street and contains the offices of several county departments, like the health board, county attorney and police. The center’s entrances are currently closed, the county said.
It is unclear if there is a fire. Check back with Atlanta New First as we learn more.
