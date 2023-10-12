First Alert | Clouds linger tonight; dreary with showers Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ve dried out this afternoon and that has allowed temperatures to rebound towards the upper 60s across most of the area. While not as breezy as this morning, winds are still elevated this afternoon -- sustained winds have been between 10-15mph for the last few hours. Temperatures tonight will be seasonable, mid to upper 50s.

A FIRST ALERT is in place for Friday’s forecast. This will be a low impact event but with gloomy conditions lingering all day -- lots of clouds with light rain/drizzle coming through the area in waves -- we want you to be prepared. Because of the clouds and rain temperatures will only climb a few degrees through the afternoon-- topping out in the low to mid 60s across north Georgia.

Spotty showers are possible Saturday, mainly across parts of extreme north Georgia. Clouds will gradually break across the region -- combine that with a breezy southwest wind -- temperatures should top out in the mid to upper 70s. A wind shift Sunday will bring in cooler temperatures for Sunday; afternoon temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 60s.

Heading back to work next week will be chilly as morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s most of the week. The afternoon will gradually trend warmer by Thursday.

