FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain through 9 AM; Dry afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect scattered rain in metro Atlanta through around 8 a.m., which is a First Alert.

Thursday’s summary

High - 66°

Normal high - 76°

Chance of rain - 50%

FIRST ALERT for morning rain

Scattered rain continues to fall in all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta this morning, which is a First Alert. The rain will be moving out between 7-8 a.m. this morning with no storms expected.

The rain will move out mid-morning, but it will remain mostly cloudy the entire day with highs only in the 60s.

Cloudy with drizzle Friday

Friday isn’t looking much better. We’ll see cloudy skies, cooler temperatures (60s) and scattered drizzle throughout the day Friday.

Drier this weekend

A stray shower will be possible Saturday morning, with dry weather starting Saturday afternoon through much of next week.

