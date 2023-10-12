‘First-of-its-kind’ study examines how teen girls of color process emotion

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A first-of-its-kind study released Wednesday examines how teen girls of color process emotions, finding there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach for the group and how they handle feelings.

Dr. Jennifer Keitt, lead report author of the Colors of the Heart study, said researchers looked at African, Asian, Black, Haitian, Latina, and Mixed-Race Americans ages 14 to 20 in the United States.

“Although we are big picture Americans, we have an ethnicity and cultural contribution to how we think and how we feel about our emotions, and that is not discussed,” said Dr. Keitt.

The study considers how culture influences a parent’s response to their teen’s emotions. Research classified responses into three categories: granting permission to feel, offering strategies for addressing feelings, or avoiding feelings.

“We had unspoken cultural rules on how to display emotions, how to feel emotions, how to say emotions,” explained Dr. Keitt. “Asian families – same thing. Hispanic families – same thing.”

Dr. Keitt said previous research and literature looking at emotions and teens lacked the impact of race.

For all teens, thoughts influence emotions and actions.

Teens will experience a wide variety of feelings, even when facing similar scenarios like a bad breakup or scoring a good grade. They learn how to process those emotions by looking to adults.

“As adults, we are the first teachers and role models for young women. We’ve got to get it together and admit when we don’t get help when we need it,” said Dr. Keitt. “But most importantly, be on an education journey ourselves so we can model how they can be in this complex world we are living in.”

The Colors of the Heart study also offers strategies for parents, educators, and other stakeholders to help teen girls navigate their emotions.

