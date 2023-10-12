3-Degree Guarantee
Game show teaches College Park middle schoolers to save money

The game show Who wants to be a Bazillionaire stopped by Camp Creek Middle School on Thursday to teach students about financial literacy in a fun way.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The game show Who wants to be a Bazillionaire stopped by Camp Creek Middle School on Thursday to teach students about financial literacy in a fun way.

“There’s just an easier way to learn when you’re engaged and paying attention to it,” said Trevis Waters, who hosts the show.

“It was cool. It was very exciting and stuff like that,” said 8th grader Michael Brown.

The show is put on by Greenlight Financial Technology.

“There’s this stigma about talking about money, especially with your family and your friends, and we’re kind of opening it up like hey, it’s ok, talk about it, figure it out, plan things in the future,” said Waters.

It’s a lesson teacher and the district want kids to take to the bank.

“As an adult, you need to be financially literate, so all of the lessons they’re learning in class, this was kind of a big way of bringing all of those lessons together,” said Chemily Thomas, the Social Studies department chair at Camp Creek.

Participants in the game cashed out on the advice.

“You can invest in yourself and build up a goal,” said Brown.

“So, in the future we can start saving, you know, investing, stuff like that, so we don’t end up broke,” said 7th grader Nevaeh Steward.

Camp Creek Middle is one of 60 schools in the country chosen to play this game. They were selected through an interview process thanks to their financial literacy curriculum.

