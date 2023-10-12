Georgia voting law withstands Biden administration’s challenge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A federal court on Wednesday rejecting an attempt by the U.S. Department of Justice attempt to overturn key portions of Georgia’s voting law for next year’s election.

President Joe Biden’s administration was asking the court to prevent enforcement of five provisions of SB202, also known as Georgia’s Election Integrity Act. The administration was asking the court to prevent enforcement of five provisions of the law, including the regulation of absentee ballot drop boxes, the prohibition against line warming at polling locations, the deadline for absentee ballot applications, out of precinct voting, and the ID requirement for absentee ballot applications.

The court rejected the administration’s argument the law was enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose. It also found the law “also includes provisions and ideas that were typically supported by Democrats, including provisions that required more staff, equipment, and polling places in large precincts with long lines.”

“Today, the Court confirmed what we’ve been saying all along,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “SB202 strengthens election integrity while increasing the opportunity for Georgia voters to cast a ballot.”

The court noted a survey by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs concerning the November 2022 election, after SB202 was implemented, which found that Georgia voters reported high levels of satisfaction in their voting experience, including 99.5% of black voters who reported no problem when voting.

