Georgia’s first lady hosting pet adoption event at governor’s mansion

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Looking to adopt a new pet? You’ve got an opportunity to do so next week.

Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp is hosting the her annual Pet Adoption Day and Georgia Grown Festival at the governor’s mansion.

In its fifth year, more than 100 dogs, seven cats and even a hamster have all been adopted from this very event.

Kemp has been extremely passionate about adopting pets and supporting local animal shelters. According to a statistic provided by Best Friends Animal Society, 174,560 pets entered shelters in Georgia in 2022 alone.

“This exciting event will be a fantastic opportunity to draw public awareness to the imminent need for pet adoption both in the Atlanta area and across the entire state of Georgia,” Kemp’s office said.

Along with pet adoptions, visitors will be able to learn more about the agriculture industry in Georgia.

“I am excited to once again welcome Georgians to the Mansion for our fifth annual Pet Adoption Day and Georgia Grown Festival! If you and your family have been looking for a furry friend or to meet some of our great Georgia Grown vendors, I hope you will join us.”

The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. The governor’s mansion is located at 391 West Paces Ferry Road NW in Atlanta.

