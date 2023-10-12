Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I want to know why did you do this? Why did you pick us,” said Renne Cardona, owner and operator of Catsnip Spay/Neutering Services of GA.

Shock and heartbreak are some of the many emotions Renee Cardona is feeling after discovering the thousands of dollars in damage she says thieves left behind early Thursday morning, as they scoured through her truck.

“I felt very angry. I felt violated. I cried. I called my husband. I called the police,” she said.

Inside the truck, is where Cardona runs a low-cost spay and neuter clinic serving counties across Georgia for the last 20 years.

The procedure, she says, typically costs hundreds of dollars at a private practice.

Now, Cardona’s business is a standstill affecting the roughly 30 to 35 animals she planned to help per day over the next week.

“We would not be able to do this without her, we depend on her,” said Payton Coleman, director of ‘Kat Pawz Sanctuary.’

Coleman says she planned to bring three kittens to Cardona Thursday.

If the cats can’t get fixed, Coleman says, they can’t be adopted. And her non-profit won’t have enough space to save other stray cats.

“We’re not able to pull from the kill shelters, so that just means more and more being euthanized,” she said.

The clock is ticking for Cardona as well, who desperately wants to get back on the road and continue her life’s work – helping animals.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to get your fur baby altered as quick as we possibly can,” Cardona said.

