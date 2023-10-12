3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says

Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says
By Amanda Rose
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I want to know why did you do this? Why did you pick us,” said Renne Cardona, owner and operator of Catsnip Spay/Neutering Services of GA.

Shock and heartbreak are some of the many emotions Renee Cardona is feeling after discovering the thousands of dollars in damage she says thieves left behind early Thursday morning, as they scoured through her truck.

“I felt very angry. I felt violated. I cried. I called my husband. I called the police,” she said.

Inside the truck, is where Cardona runs a low-cost spay and neuter clinic serving counties across Georgia for the last 20 years.

The procedure, she says, typically costs hundreds of dollars at a private practice.

Now, Cardona’s business is a standstill affecting the roughly 30 to 35 animals she planned to help per day over the next week.

“We would not be able to do this without her, we depend on her,” said Payton Coleman, director of ‘Kat Pawz Sanctuary.’

Coleman says she planned to bring three kittens to Cardona Thursday.

If the cats can’t get fixed, Coleman says, they can’t be adopted. And her non-profit won’t have enough space to save other stray cats.

“We’re not able to pull from the kill shelters, so that just means more and more being euthanized,” she said.

The clock is ticking for Cardona as well, who desperately wants to get back on the road and continue her life’s work – helping animals.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to get your fur baby altered as quick as we possibly can,” Cardona said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds
Heavy police presence at Arlington Christian Academy
Students, staff safe at South Fulton private school after reports of armed person on campus, police say

Latest News

Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says
Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says
According to Atlanta police, Peachtree Street is closed between Porter Place and Ralph McGill...
Section of Peachtree Street closed due to police presence
Christopher Coverson
15-year-old teen reported missing in Coweta County, sheriff’s office says
Peachtree Street closure
Peachtree Street closed in downtown Atlanta due to police presence