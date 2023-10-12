‘Hands are tied’ | Safety issues are linked to eviction court backlogs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eviction court backlogs that continue plaguing metro Atlanta landlords and court systems are jeopardizing the safety of residents at one metro Atlanta apartment complex.

Records show Atlanta police have been called to The Hills at Greenbriar more than 400 times since January 2022. Reports include fights, burglaries and shootings.

In August, a 6-month-old baby boy was killed. His mother and father were also injured in what police called a “targeted shooting.”

Atlanta News First Investigates looked through the properties’ running evictions; 13 non-paying tenants have been involved in some type of incident on the property since their evictions were filed. That includes the mother of the 6-month-old baby boy. The Hills at Greenbriar had been trying to evict her since October 2022.

“The real issue here is the human safety issue,” Kelly James, owner of R. James Properties, said. James runs the apartment management business that oversees the Hills at Greenbriar. He took over the property in March and immediately spotted red flags.

“We have several units at this property that have been on eviction since 2022,” James said. “And some of these individuals, they won’t follow the rules. And lease violations don’t mean anything when they know there’s not a threat of imminent eviction.

“Under normal circumstances, that unit would have been evicted long ago,” James said. “Would that have prevented this tragedy? There’s no way of saying. But under normal circumstances, an eviction that was filed a year ago, that resident would not be on the property.”

As Atlanta News First Investigates has reported, eviction court backlogs exist in Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton counties, and the delays go beyond the courtroom.

Once a ruling is issued, all evictions in Georgia must be supervised by a marshal or sheriff’s deputy and some of those agencies are also playing catch-up. As of October 2023, there were 2,987 cases in the Fulton County Marshal’s Department just waiting to be completed.

“My hands are tied,” James said. “We know who the troublemakers are but we can’t get them off the property.”

Since taking over the Hills at Greenbriar, R. James Properties has added cameras, lights and courtesy officers. It also repaired the entry gate and staffed it with security guards.

Last month, Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk acknowledged the eviction court backlog in her county but said her office is taking steps to reduce delays.

