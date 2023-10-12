Iconic Atlanta fashion designer celebrates 104th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A.G. Rhodes, a nursing home in Atlanta, recently celebrated the 104th birthday of a very special resident — Annie Moore.

Moore’s birthday was on Sept. 20. Staff and Moore’s Spelman sisters, a group from Spelman College, joined Moore for cake.

A graduate from the class of 1943, Moore is the oldest living Spelman College alumnae. She was also a boundary-breaking fashion designer, with her work featured in publications like Vogue in the 50s and recently displayed at the Atlanta History Center.

“Moore pursued a career in couture fashion during a time when the profession, always competitive, was especially out of reach for African Americans,” the Atlanta History Center said. “Her designs continue to exude timeless elegance, while her story provides inspiration and encouragement to aspiring designers and entrepreneurs today.”

Happy birthday, Ms. Moore!

