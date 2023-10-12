3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Iconic Atlanta fashion designer celebrates 104th birthday

Annie Moore’s birthday was on Sept. 20. Staff and Moore’s Spelman sisters, a group from Spelman...
Annie Moore’s birthday was on Sept. 20. Staff and Moore’s Spelman sisters, a group from Spelman College, joined Moore for cake.(A.G. Rhodes)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A.G. Rhodes, a nursing home in Atlanta, recently celebrated the 104th birthday of a very special resident — Annie Moore.

Moore’s birthday was on Sept. 20. Staff and Moore’s Spelman sisters, a group from Spelman College, joined Moore for cake.

A graduate from the class of 1943, Moore is the oldest living Spelman College alumnae. She was also a boundary-breaking fashion designer, with her work featured in publications like Vogue in the 50s and recently displayed at the Atlanta History Center.

“Moore pursued a career in couture fashion during a time when the profession, always competitive, was especially out of reach for African Americans,” the Atlanta History Center said. “Her designs continue to exude timeless elegance, while her story provides inspiration and encouragement to aspiring designers and entrepreneurs today.”

Happy birthday, Ms. Moore!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
The victim, Ryan Stokes, said a man entered his apartment on Howell Mill Road and beat him...
Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex
Heavy police presence at Arlington Christian Academy
Students, staff safe at South Fulton private school after reports of armed person on campus, police say

Latest News

Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Beware the Bubblegum Troll | How Young Thug is passing his time in jail
Arden's Garden
Local nonprofit helps young men learn entrepreneurship skills from Arden’s Garden CEO
Firefighters and police are responding to an “incident involving smoke” at the Fulton County...
Firefighters respond to ‘incident involving smoke’ at Fulton County Government Center
File photo of police lights.
Person hit by vehicle shuts down portion of I-85 South in Gwinnett County