Nonprofit aims to help Georgians who cannot afford or access healthy food

According to a report from Feeding America, more than one million Georgians are considered food insecure.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to a report from Feeding America, more than one million Georgians are considered food insecure. This means they can’t afford or access fresh food like produce, meats, and dairy products.

The nonprofit Caring For Others is trying to put a dent in the problem. CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said she started the organization 25 years ago with $25 to her name. At an event on Thursday, they announced they distributed more than 3 million pounds of food this year. Their goal is to distribute 6 million next year.

She attributes her success to her faith.

“It was a calling. When I was down to the bottom when I was diagnosed with a brain tumor, I was sick and I didn’t know where my next anything would come from. Something was talking to me in my sleep, go and feed my people,” said Richmond-Shockley.

She went from being in need to helping close to 400,000 people in poverty last year.

The Caring for Others warehouse is full of food, appliances, and clothing. They work with local churches to distribute more than 3 million lbs. of food each year.

William Jackson is a 17-year volunteer. He schedules pickups for his own church and dozens across the state. He does drop-offs on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“We’re still missing people who are hungry, people are in dire need of help. You hear it all the time, when are you going to get canned goods, when are you going to get meats,” said Jackson.

According to a report from Feeding America, more than one million Georgians are considered food...
