One in nine people considered ‘food insecure’ in Georgia

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Access to food in the Peach State is a problem that affects one in nine people, according to Feeding America.

What is food insecurity?

The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as the “limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods, or limited or uncertain ability to acquire acceptable foods in socially acceptable ways.”

What does food insecurity look like in Georgia?

In Georgia:

  • One in nine people in Georgia are considered food insecure
  • One in eight children in Georgia are considered food insecure
  • One in 13 seniors in Georgia are considered food insecure

Georgia ranks 22nd among the states’ percentage of households that cannot provide adequate food at 9.9.%, according to America’s Health Rankings.

How does food insecurity in Georgia compare to the United States’ average?


Food insecurity ratesGeorgiaUnited States
People considered food insecure10.7%10.4%
Children considered food insecure13.3%12.8%
Seniors considered food insecure 8%7%

