Peachtree Street closed in downtown Atlanta due to police presence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Atlanta police, Peachtree Street is closed between Porter Place and Ralph McGill Boulevard.

Police are reportedly responding to a “person threatening to harm themselves,” they said. The incident is unfolding at the Commons at Imperial Hotel at 355 Peachtree St. NE.

This is a developing story. return to Atlanta News First for updates.

If you are struggling and need help, call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline.

