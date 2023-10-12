Peachtree Street closed in downtown Atlanta due to police presence

3-Degree Guarantee
According to Atlanta police, Peachtree Street is closed between Porter Place and Ralph McGill Boulevard.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Atlanta police, Peachtree Street is closed between Porter Place and Ralph McGill Boulevard.

Police are reportedly responding to a “person threatening to harm themselves,” they said. The incident is unfolding at the Commons at Imperial Hotel at 355 Peachtree St. NE.

This is a developing story. return to Atlanta News First for updates.

If you are struggling and need help, call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

