Person hit by vehicle shuts down portion of I-85 South in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - I-85 South has been shut down Thursday morning near the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd exit in Gwinnett County after a person was hit by a vehicle.

Traffic is slowly getting by in the HOV lane. All other travel lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes as this portion of the interstate is expected to be shut down for a couple of hours.

