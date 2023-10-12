3-Degree Guarantee
Person hit by vehicle shuts down portion of I-85 South in Gwinnett County

A portion of I-85 South is shut down in Gwinnett County due to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - I-85 South has been shut down Thursday morning near the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd exit in Gwinnett County after a person was hit by a vehicle.

Traffic is slowly getting by in the HOV lane. All other travel lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes as this portion of the interstate is expected to be shut down for a couple of hours.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

