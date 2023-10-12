3-Degree Guarantee
Police: Lyft passenger charged with sexual battery, public indecency in Duluth

Antonio Cartagena faces charges of sexual battery and public indecency, according to Duluth...
Antonio Cartagena faces charges of sexual battery and public indecency, according to Duluth police.(City of Duluth Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Duluth Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on Tuesday who they say allegedly groped a woman in a car.

Antonio Cartagena faces charges of sexual battery and public indecency. He was booked in Gwinnett County Jail with a $11,400 bond Tuesday evening and released by early Wednesday, booking records show.

Cartagena was a rear-seat passenger in a Lyft when the incident occurred, police said. He reportedly inappropriately touched a 55-year-old woman, who turned around to see him partially nude and “engaging in lewd acts,” according to police. Police said he reportedly ran from the car, with police finding him later.

It is unclear if the woman was the Lyft driver.

The police department encourages anyone who may have experienced something similar to contact Detective Javier Bahamundi at (678) 512-3708.

