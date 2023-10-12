3-Degree Guarantee
Police: Suspect shoots himself after killing 2 others in Cobb County

Police said officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Cobb Drive about a...
Police said officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Cobb Drive about a shooting.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A double homicide suspect shot himself on Thursday while law enforcement tried to pull them over during a traffic stop, according to Cobb County police.

Police said officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Cobb Drive about a shooting.

Police said the suspect went to the establishment and shot and killed two people before driving away.

The suspect’s vehicle was found by Flock cameras near the East-West Connector and Powder Springs Road intersection and was spotted driving near Barrett Parkway and Macland Road, according to police.

Police said when officers tried to pull him over, the suspect shot himself and took his own life.

“This shooting is an isolated incident between known individuals, and there is no threat to the public,” police said in a statement.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

