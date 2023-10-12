3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Waffle House wish: Metro Atlanta woman gets surprise final shift at restaurant

She worked at Waffle House from 2001 to 2010.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta woman was granted a wish to work one more shift at Waffle House, where she worked several years ago.

Hilda Barron wanted to get back behind the counter and serve customers again after a disability forced her to quit in 2010.

Christian City, a nonprofit that serves and uplifts vulnerable children, adults and seniors, made it possible by surprising Barron with the opportunity.

“I’m working at the Waffle House, having a dream repeated,” Barron said.

Barron worked at Waffle House from 2001 to 2010.

On Wednesday, she had the opportunity to work around the kitchen and meet her temporary co-workers.

Barron told Atlanta News First it brought back many memories.

“My regulars, I knew what they wanted to drink. Nine times out of 10, they were going to repeat the same food,” she said. “They’d be at their favorite table and I’d call their orders, so when they came in they would only have to wait a few minutes”

Christian City partnered with Second Wind Dreams to make this possible.

Barron has lived on the Christian City campus since 2021.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds
Damaris Milton
Police: Taxicab driver was first victim in Atlanta airport stabbing spree

Latest News

Police believe 44-year-old Damaris Milton of Orlando, Florida began her stabbing spree on the...
Airport stabbing suspect denied bond
Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says
Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says
According to Atlanta police, Peachtree Street is closed between Porter Place and Ralph McGill...
Section of Peachtree Street closed due to police presence
According to a report from Feeding America, more than one million Georgians are considered food...
Nonprofit aims to help Georgians who cannot afford or access healthy food
A Cartersville K-9 unit has been shot, according to police.
Officer involved shooting in Bartow County