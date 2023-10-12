Waffle House wish: Metro Atlanta woman gets surprise final shift at restaurant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta woman was granted a wish to work one more shift at Waffle House, where she worked several years ago.

Hilda Barron wanted to get back behind the counter and serve customers again after a disability forced her to quit in 2010.

Christian City, a nonprofit that serves and uplifts vulnerable children, adults and seniors, made it possible by surprising Barron with the opportunity.

“I’m working at the Waffle House, having a dream repeated,” Barron said.

Barron worked at Waffle House from 2001 to 2010.

On Wednesday, she had the opportunity to work around the kitchen and meet her temporary co-workers.

Barron told Atlanta News First it brought back many memories.

“My regulars, I knew what they wanted to drink. Nine times out of 10, they were going to repeat the same food,” she said. “They’d be at their favorite table and I’d call their orders, so when they came in they would only have to wait a few minutes”

Christian City partnered with Second Wind Dreams to make this possible.

Barron has lived on the Christian City campus since 2021.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.