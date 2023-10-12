What are the benefits to spaying, neutering your pet?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spaying and neutering a pet could be one of the most important decisions people make as owners, the Humane Society of the United States said.
- A pet’s lifespan is often extended for those that are spayed and neutered compared to those that aren’t
- It can curb unwanted behaviors
- It can cut medical costs for your pet
How old does your pet have to be in order to be spayed and neutered?
- Cats are recommended to be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old
- Female dogs are recommended to be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old
- Small, medium and large breed male dogs should be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old
- Giant breed male dogs that are house pets should be spayed and neutered after their growth stops, typically between 12 to 15 months old
- Giant breed male dogs that roam freely should be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old, which the Humane Society says is because of population concerns from unintended breeding
- Shelter animals should be spayed and neutered as early as 6 weeks old and some states require waiting until they are 8 weeks old
- Community cats should be spayed and neutered at 6 weeks old and some states require waiting until they are 8 weeks old
