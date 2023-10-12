What are the benefits to spaying, neutering your pet?

3-Degree Guarantee
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spaying and neutering a pet could be one of the most important decisions people make as owners, the Humane Society of the United States said.

What are the benefits of spaying and neutering your pet?

  • A pet’s lifespan is often extended for those that are spayed and neutered compared to those that aren’t
  • It can curb unwanted behaviors
  • It can cut medical costs for your pet

How old does your pet have to be in order to be spayed and neutered?

  • Cats are recommended to be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old
  • Female dogs are recommended to be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old
  • Small, medium and large breed male dogs should be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old
  • Giant breed male dogs that are house pets should be spayed and neutered after their growth stops, typically between 12 to 15 months old
  • Giant breed male dogs that roam freely should be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old, which the Humane Society says is because of population concerns from unintended breeding
  • Shelter animals should be spayed and neutered as early as 6 weeks old and some states require waiting until they are 8 weeks old
  • Community cats should be spayed and neutered at 6 weeks old and some states require waiting until they are 8 weeks old

