What are the benefits to spaying, neutering your pet?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spaying and neutering a pet could be one of the most important decisions people make as owners, the Humane Society of the United States said.

It can cut medical costs for your pet

A pet’s lifespan is often extended for those that are spayed and neutered compared to those that aren’t

Cats are recommended to be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old

Female dogs are recommended to be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old

Small, medium and large breed male dogs should be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old

Giant breed male dogs that are house pets should be spayed and neutered after their growth stops, typically between 12 to 15 months old

Giant breed male dogs that roam freely should be spayed and neutered before they are 5 months old, which the Humane Society says is because of population concerns from unintended breeding

Shelter animals should be spayed and neutered as early as 6 weeks old and some states require waiting until they are 8 weeks old