38-year-old Atlanta man arrested for sexual exploitation

David Michael
David Michael(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 38-year-old Atlanta man has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI began an investigation into David Michael’s online activity after receiving multiple tips regarding “sexually explicit” communications with a minor.

Michael was interviewed by the GBI and subsequently arrested. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and charged with sexual exploitation of children - obscene internet contact with a child.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

