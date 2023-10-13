3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta mayor holds 5th annual Pride Reception at City Hall

The annual event marked the kickoff to Atlanta Pride.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Pride officially kicked off Thursday night at the 5th Annual Mayor’s Pride Reception.

Hundreds of people came together at City Hall, including local business leaders, artists, and influencers.

They all enjoyed live entertainment, with a performance by the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to start the event. Atlanta News First spoke to Mayor Andre Dickens, as they celebrated what he called the LGBTQ capital of the Southeast.

“Whether you’re LGBTQ, or an ally, like myself, you’re someone that can make sure that you have a good time and really be an advocate on the rights of all people,” said the mayor. “Here’s how we celebrate. We go out, and we show people Atlanta Pride and make sure we do it all in love and respect and peace and equity and inclusion for everybody.”

“It’s just a really important time of year to celebrate the LGBTQ community and all the strides we’ve made as a city,” said Malik Brown, Director of LGBTQ affairs for the City of Atlanta.

They also unveiled an exhibit in the mayor’s office with art from local LGBTQ artists.

“We are launching the mayor’s pride exhibit, which is the third annual exhibit,” Brown explained. “It’s over 40 Pieces of work by LGBTQ and allied artists. It’s just another way the city is committed to giving the public access to free art, and it starts conversations. It starts dialogue.”

Anyone can come and view the art during the normal business hours of City Hall.

The Pride Reception was a free event but welcomed donations for the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program.

The parade is at noon on Sunday, Oct. 15.

