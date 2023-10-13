3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta mayor hosts Pride reception as new LGBTQ art exhibit is unveiled

The exhibit features 45 art pieces by 31 LGBTQ artists and allies.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta hosted the 5th annual Mayor’s Pride Reception Thursday to kick off a weekend of city-sponsored events centered around the LGBTQ community.

The City also opened the Mayor’s Pride Exhibit featuring 45 art pieces by 31 LGBTQ artists and allies.

Those artworks will be displayed through the end of the year and are available for purchase directly through the artists.

“It’s great to be able to come and present sides of yourself that you don’t always get to show and really be your full self,” said Stan Clark, whose work is featured in the exhibit.

For more information on the art exhibit, you can contact city staff through the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.

Sponsors donated $25,000 to the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Fund at the reception on Thursday, with the money prioritized for LGBTQ youth.

Starting Thursday at dusk, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will illuminate its canopies in the colors of the Pride flag to celebrate Atlanta Pride.

The lights will be displayed until Monday.

Mayor Andre Dickens and city officials will march in the pride parade on Sunday.

The City will host a Youth Pride Festival and Summit on Oct. 29 at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlantic Station from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is free for LGBTQ youth up to the age of 25.

