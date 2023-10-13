3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta police working to identify 2 robbery suspects

Two unidentified males entered the gas station, forced themselves behind the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded the manager lay on the floor.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for information on two individuals suspected of robbing a business in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, at approximately 11:17 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to the BP gas station located at 3090 Campbellton Road SW in reference to a business robbery. When they arrived, the manager told them that two unidentified males entered the gas station, forced themselves behind the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded the manager lay on the floor. The manager said the suspects then took an undisclosed amount of money before taking off in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

