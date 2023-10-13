3-Degree Guarantee
No danger found after bomb scare at Rep. Rick Allen’s office

Richmond County Sheriff's Office Bomb squad called over suspicious package at Rep. Rick Allen's...
Richmond County Sheriff's Office Bomb squad called over suspicious package at Rep. Rick Allen's office on Perimeter Parkway in Augusta.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious package Friday afternoon at U.S. Rep. Rick Allen’s office in Augusta.

The bomb squad was called at 2:30 p.m. and the entire office building was evacuated at 2743 Perimeter Parkway, a road that runs alongside Bobby Jones Expressway.

By 4:22 p.m., the bomb squad was packing up to leave and authorities were people back into the building.

Nothing dangerous was found, authorities said.

It comes only three days after the squad was called to the Social Security office, not far away and across Bobby Jones Expressway, to deal with a bomb threat.

Keyon Dickens, 38, of Blake Drive, was arrested as the suspect in that incident. He was released Wednesday on bond.

Security is high across the country after Hamas attacked Israeli sites nearly a week ago and Israel, in turn, declared war on the militant Arab group that controls the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

A former Hamas leader called for Friday to be a day of jihad, raising concerns about possible attacks in the United States, which has shown unwavering support for Israel.

