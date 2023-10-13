3-Degree Guarantee
Braves lose to Phillies 3-1, eliminated from 2023 postseason

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after flying out with bases loaded during the seventh...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after flying out with bases loaded during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (Atlanta News First) - Braves fans might be getting a sense of deja vu; the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS in Philadelphia again, ending the Braves’ season the same way they did in 2022.

The Phillies beat the Braves 3-1 at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos played the hero for the Phillies, launching two home runs off Braves starter Spencer Strider. It was the second straight multi-homer game for Castellanos. he became the first player in baseball history with back-to-back multi-homer games in the postseason.

Trea Turner also hit a home run off Strider.

Those homers were enough run support for a stellar Phillies pitching staff led by starter Ranger Suarez. Suarez is quietly one of the better postseason starters in baseball and continued his dominance; the lefty only gave up three hits and one run, lowering his lifetime postseason ERA to 1.16.

The Phillies bullpen wiggled out of a jam in the seventh, loading the bases before getting Ronald Acuna Jr. to fly out and ending the biggest threat the Braves mustered all night. The Braves threatened again in the ninth with runners on the corners and no one out before Matt Strahm shut down Kevin Pillar, Eddie Rosario and Vaughn Grissom to close it out.

Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Strahm teamed up to finish off the Braves.

Austin Riley provided most of the Braves’ offense. The third baseman went 2-for-3 with a home run. Sean Murphy and Matt Olson also got hits, but the other Braves bats went silent. Almost every Braves baserunner benefitted from a walk.

The Phillies move on to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series. That series will start Monday in Philadelphia.

