Delta adds charter flights to help U.S. citizens return from Israel

By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is adding new flights to help U.S. citizens and residents return to America, it said in a statement.

The charter flights will run out of Athens, Greece. The Department of State is coordinating with Israel to fly people leaving the country to nearby European cities, where they can then catch flights from other airlines, Delta said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Airlines halt flights in and out of Israel after a massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting

“Our efforts are in support of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of State,” the statement said. “We have not announced the dates or the returning cities, yet, but we expect more details soon.”

Several airlines, including Delta, canceled or limited flights to Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport after the Hamas-Israel conflict began on Saturday. More than 2,800 people have died on both sides, and Israel is telling Gaza residents to leave ahead of an expected ground invasion.

RELATED COVERAGE: Israel orders unprecedented mass evacuation in northern Gaza ahead of feared ground offensive

