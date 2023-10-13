3-Degree Guarantee
Dozens of volunteers helped a woman harvest her crops after her husband died

Friends and neighbors in Iowa stepped up to help a widow harvest her corn crops. (Source: KCCI, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By Marcus McIntosh, KCCI
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A widow in Iowa is getting help harvesting her corn.

Barb Schwarck lost her husband in August, but now big-hearted neighbors are stepping up.

According to neighbor Marcus McIntosh, 20 trucks and 70 people came together to help Schwarck get her corn crops in.

Schwarck, who lost her husband of 42 years, said the show of support is humbling.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said.

There were volunteers for as far as the eye could see.

Combines were turning corn from the field and transferring the load to trucks – something all organized by Schwarck’s nephew, Jared Cook:

“We kind of put this together and there’s been just an outpouring of people wanting to help,” he said.

According to Cook, neighbors help neighbors who are in need.

“I think it just shows how willing they are to help and support um somebody that’s in a bind or in a hard place,” he said.

This harvest usually takes about two weeks, but this time it was all done in one day.

And the large group of now extended family sat down together to enjoy a good meal after their job was complete, something Schwarck says her late husband Mark would have enjoyed.

“I know he’s smiling down and watching today and he’s feeling very humble himself,” she said.

Schwarck said it means a lot that people showed up to help her family when they could have been helping their own, an effort she appreciates.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

