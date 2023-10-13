3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Driver leads Bibb County police on chase, fights deputies, police say

The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution because police believed he was under the influence of narcotics.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver led Bibb County deputies on a 90-mile-per-hour chase before trying to fight them, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving impaired when deputies attempted to make a stop. The man ignored the officers and sped up. Once he was stopped, the man spun his tires out, tried to grab a deputy’s weapon and tried to fight deputies.

The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution because police believed he was under the influence of narcotics.

According to police, this was not the first time the man had attacked deputies. The man reportedly tried to run over deputies in 2008.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds
Damaris Milton
Police: Taxicab driver was first victim in Atlanta airport stabbing spree

Latest News

Driver leads Bibb County police on chase, fights deputies, police say
Driver leads Bibb County police on chase, fights deputies, police say
The double homicide happened at a business on the 4800 block of South Cobb Drive.
Police: Suspect shoots himself after killing 2 others at Cobb County business
Atlanta Mayor's Pride Reception at City Hall
Atlanta mayor holds 5th annual Pride Reception at City Hall
Police believe 44-year-old Damaris Milton of Orlando, Florida began her stabbing spree on the...
Airport stabbing suspect denied bond