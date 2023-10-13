Driver leads Bibb County police on chase, fights deputies, police say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver led Bibb County deputies on a 90-mile-per-hour chase before trying to fight them, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving impaired when deputies attempted to make a stop. The man ignored the officers and sped up. Once he was stopped, the man spun his tires out, tried to grab a deputy’s weapon and tried to fight deputies.

The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution because police believed he was under the influence of narcotics.

According to police, this was not the first time the man had attacked deputies. The man reportedly tried to run over deputies in 2008.

