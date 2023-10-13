3-Degree Guarantee
Drugs, guns seized after traffic stop, Marietta police say

Marietta drug bust
Marietta drug bust(Marietta Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested and charged after a traffic stop revealed they had illegal weapons and drugs in their car, according to Marietta police.

Marietta police say they pulled over Nakyla Morman Oct. 10 after an officer noticed Morman was driving a car with an expired license plate near Fairground Street and Lawrence Street. The officer found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and two guns during the stop.

Morman was reportedly taking the drugs between The Zone, a community organization in Marietta that helps those dealing with addiction, and a daycare center.

Police said one of the guns had an altered serial number.

Morman has been charged with nine felonies.

Damaris Milton
Police: Taxicab driver was first victim in Atlanta airport stabbing spree

