Dunwoody daycare owner indicted in baby’s death to appear in court

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The former owner of a home daycare in Dunwoody is expected in court in DeKalb County Friday for a plea hearing, according to court records.

Amanda Hickey, 48, was arrested in February of 2021 after a 4-month-old baby died in her care.

According to police, Hickey had placed Charles “Charlie” Cronmiller on his stomach for a nap, which goes against medical guidelines. Police said Hickey didn’t check on the baby for more than two hours, and when she did, she found him unresponsive.

Police said a further investigation revealed that Hickey had physically abused some other children and that they had video evidence of it.

Hickey was later indicted on charges of second-degree murder, child cruelty, simple battery, and reckless conduct. She’s been out on bond since March of 2021.

Before the baby’s death, Hickey had operated her home daycare program for more than 10 years with no complaints, according to the Georgia Department of Early Learning.

