3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dunwoody daycare owner indicted in baby’s death to appear in court

The former owner of a home daycare in Dunwoody is expected in court in DeKalb County Friday for a plea hearing, according to court records.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The former owner of a home daycare in Dunwoody is expected in court in DeKalb County Friday for a plea hearing, according to court records.

Amanda Hickey, 48, was arrested in February of 2021 after a 4-month-old baby died in her care.

According to police, Hickey had placed Charles “Charlie” Cronmiller on his stomach for a nap, which goes against medical guidelines. Police said Hickey didn’t check on the baby for more than two hours, and when she did, she found him unresponsive.

Police said a further investigation revealed that Hickey had physically abused some other children and that they had video evidence of it.

Hickey was later indicted on charges of second-degree murder, child cruelty, simple battery, and reckless conduct. She’s been out on bond since March of 2021.

Before the baby’s death, Hickey had operated her home daycare program for more than 10 years with no complaints, according to the Georgia Department of Early Learning.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Coweta County, sheriff’s office says
Randy King
Arrest made in shooting death of Buckhead valet attendant
A large cargo ship coming into the Port of Savannah.
Georgia wants to study deepening Savannah’s harbor again on heels of $973 million dredging project
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, 60s and scattered rain today
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, 60s and scattered rain today