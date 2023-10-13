3-Degree Guarantee
Emotional reunions: Travelers returning to US from war-torn Israel reunite with family

People returning to the U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members. (Source: WCVB, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By Jennifer Eagan, WCVB
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WCVB) - There were lots of tears Thursday as Massachusetts residents reunited with family members returning from war-torn Israel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Inside the airport, a woman named Jayne checked her phone for updates waiting for her son and his family to arrive on a flight from Tel Aviv.

“I felt better when they were in the airport, better when they were on the plane. And when I see them, I’ll feel even better,” she said.

Passengers started streaming into Terminal E with stories about what they’ve been through.

“We were in the bomb shelter several times,” Phil, the woman’s son, said.

Jayne was reunited with her son, her daughter-in-law and her two grandchildren.

They had been in northern Israel visiting family.

“With everything right now just being so uneasy and uncertain and not really knowing what’s going to happen next ... we just wanted to get out,” Phil said.

He added, “The [Tel Aviv] airport was pretty chaotic for sure with a lot of delays and a lot of cancellations, but they did an incredible job.”

Other passengers shared similar stories about leaving Tel Aviv.

The travelers said they are worried about what happens next in Israel but are grateful to be back in the U.S.

“This is home for us. So, we’re happy to be back,” Phil said.

The Biden administration has said it’s arranging charter flights for American citizens and their families looking to leave Israel.

Those flights would begin operating on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

