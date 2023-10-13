Ethos student artists contribute to HeART Auction to raise money for school expansion

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta elementary school students are showcasing their artistic talents while raising much-needed money to expand their tiny Sylvan Hills school.

Over the last several weeks, Kindergarten through fourth-grade students at Ethos Classical Charter School created several works of art with the help of accomplished Atlanta-based artists.

“I was once one of my students. I was a young artist Looking for mentorship, looking for exposure and opportunities to express myself,” said Tony Foster, Ethos art teacher. “I’m just so happy that I have this opportunity to invite artists, working artists from Atlanta in to introduce my students.”

Foster says several local artists dedicate hours of their time working with his students to create one-of-a-kind collaborations that will be showcased during their upcoming fundraiser HeART Auction.

“This is a way for students to see themselves, through someone else who’s already made it,” said Foster.

The school’s executive director says the process of making the art pieces is also a teachable moment for the students.

“We want them to see that their art is valuable and worth something and that they’re able to actually use that as a way to generate income, help build things and make money,” said Emily Castilloleon, founder and Executive Director of Ethos Classical Charter School.

The school, which opened in 2019 is growing and they’re running out of space. They started with 120 students, but now their roster is closer to 500. The school is currently undergoing a massive expansion project. Their current 10-thousand square feet of space will more than triple in size once completed.

“Some of our students are in modular classrooms, which is not ideal especially when it comes to school lunches and recess, and just school safety in general,” said Castilloleon.

Money raised from the Ethos HeART Auction, which is taking place Oct. 19 at ZuCot Gallery on Centennial Olympic Park Drive from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will go to the school’s capital improvement project.

The auction will also feature works of art from established artists including Vando Davis and Arm of Casso (Antonio McIlwaine) - both of whom have been mentoring the Ethos students. You can learn about ticket information here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.