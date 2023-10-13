Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: You are ignorant of the U.S. constitution

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fani Willis already told the man who might become the next speaker of the U.S. House to stay out of her business.

This week, she told him again.

On Wednesday, Willis - the locally elected Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney who is overseeing the massive organized crime of former President Donald Trump and 18 others - sent another letter to U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Jordan, who chairs the powerful House judiciary committee and is campaigning for House speaker, has been a strong critic of Willis’ investigation into Trump, and her subsequent indictments.

On August 24, when Trump was arrested and booked at the notorious Fulton County jail, Jordan sent a letter to Willis, demanding to know if she coordinated her investigation with the U.S. Justice Department. He also asked if Willis used any federal money in conducting her more-than-two-year investigation into the nation’s 45th president.

Weeks later, Willis sent a blistering reply to Jordan, telling the Ohio congressman he lacks “a basic understanding of the law, its practice, and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically.”

Read Willis’ Sept. 7, 2023, letter to Jordan here.

Willis’ response apparently didn’t satisfy Jordan; it seems on Sept. 27, Jordan sent another letter to Willis, and she responded with the same forcefulness as she did on Sept. 7.

“A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes,” Willis wrote. “A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution.

“As the person chosen by the citizens of Fulton County to be their District Attorney, I serve them, and my team and I are exceptionally busy,” Willis continnued. “We have already written a letter—which I have attached again for your reference—explaining why the legal positions you advance are meritless. Nothing you’ve said in your latest letter changes that fact.”

Willis also recommended Jordan use his chairmanship of the House judiciary committee to enhance funding for victim-witness advocates, expand funding for rape-kit tests, and ensure adequate funding for state crime labs, among other measures.

The first trials related to Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election are set to begin next week. Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro are among the 19 co-defendants, and attorneys for both have been in court for weeks, filing various legal motions.

