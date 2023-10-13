3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: You are ignorant of the U.S. constitution

First Georgia election interference trials tied to Donald Trump are set to begin in days.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fani Willis already told the man who might become the next speaker of the U.S. House to stay out of her business.

This week, she told him again.

On Wednesday, Willis - the locally elected Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney who is overseeing the massive organized crime of former President Donald Trump and 18 others - sent another letter to U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Jordan, who chairs the powerful House judiciary committee and is campaigning for House speaker, has been a strong critic of Willis’ investigation into Trump, and her subsequent indictments.

On August 24, when Trump was arrested and booked at the notorious Fulton County jail, Jordan sent a letter to Willis, demanding to know if she coordinated her investigation with the U.S. Justice Department. He also asked if Willis used any federal money in conducting her more-than-two-year investigation into the nation’s 45th president.

Weeks later, Willis sent a blistering reply to Jordan, telling the Ohio congressman he lacks “a basic understanding of the law, its practice, and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically.”

Read Willis’ Sept. 7, 2023, letter to Jordan here.

Willis’ response apparently didn’t satisfy Jordan; it seems on Sept. 27, Jordan sent another letter to Willis, and she responded with the same forcefulness as she did on Sept. 7.

“A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes,” Willis wrote. “A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution.

“As the person chosen by the citizens of Fulton County to be their District Attorney, I serve them, and my team and I are exceptionally busy,” Willis continnued. “We have already written a letter—which I have attached again for your reference—explaining why the legal positions you advance are meritless. Nothing you’ve said in your latest letter changes that fact.”

Willis also recommended Jordan use his chairmanship of the House judiciary committee to enhance funding for victim-witness advocates, expand funding for rape-kit tests, and ensure adequate funding for state crime labs, among other measures.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
Former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention...

The first trials related to Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election are set to begin next week. Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro are among the 19 co-defendants, and attorneys for both have been in court for weeks, filing various legal motions.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds

Latest News

Congressman Austin Scott (R-Ga.) speaks with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau.
Georgia congressman files bid to become House speaker
The Justice Department, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Legal Defense Fund and others...
Federal judge rules Georgia’s voting laws can remain intact ahead of 2024 elections
Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids
Here’s where all the cases against former President Donald Trump stand
Thousands of Georgians have voted in the May 24, 2022, primaries.
Georgia voting law withstands Biden administration’s challenge